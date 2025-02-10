3.5 magnitude earthquake rattles San Bernardino area, followed by 3.0 temblor, USGS says

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit the San Bernardino area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake happened around 9:44 a.m. at a depth of nearly fives miles. It struck in the foothill areas above the 210 Freeway.
A 3.0 temblor struck the same area a few minutes later.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
Eyewitness News received calls from viewers saying they felt the jolt in the Inland Empire.
