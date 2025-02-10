3.5 magnitude earthquake rattles San Bernardino area, followed by 3.0 temblor, USGS says

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit the San Bernardino area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake happened around 9:44 a.m. at a depth of nearly fives miles. It struck in the foothill areas above the 210 Freeway.

A 3.0 temblor struck the same area a few minutes later.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Eyewitness News received calls from viewers saying they felt the jolt in the Inland Empire.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.