3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Malibu hours after previous temblor

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- The Malibu area was rattled by a second earthquake within a roughly seven-hour period, a preliminary 3.5 magnitude temblor that was reported at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 3.8 magnitude quake was reported at 11:44 p.m. Friday, 7.7 miles northwest of Malibu. The 6:30 a.m. quake was 6.8 mile northwest of Malibu.

No injuries or major damage has been reported.

Local authorities had been monitoring the area overnight, focusing on Malibu, parts of Ventura County, West Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, the South Bay, Long Beach and other parts of Los Angeles -- covering a roughly 30 mile section of the Southland.

"Rest assured that our deputies are conducting critical facilities checks throughout the region to ensure the safety of our communities," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lost Hills Station noted on social media Saturday following the late Friday quake. "We have not received any reports of any injuries or structural damage at this time but will continue to monitor the situation."

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

Moments after the first quake, residents took to social media searching for others who felt the sharp jolt.

"Am I tripping or was that an earthquake?," one person asked on X under the username Lux.

X user @TiffMoodNukes noted that a "Strong Earthquake just jolted the s--- out of our house. I heard it was centered in Malibu. All is ok."

It was felt in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties including Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, the San Fernando Valley, the South Bay, Long Beach and other parts of Los Angeles.

The Malibu area has experienced mud and debris flow from heavy rainfall this week while continuing to recover from January's wildfires.

MaaYa_N00R commiserated with Malibu's residents in a post on X: "Felt the shake here in Ventura, always unsettling. Malibu's been through so much already, hope this didn't cause more trouble. Stay safe out there!"