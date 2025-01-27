24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of New England

ByEmily Shapiro
Monday, January 27, 2025 5:09PM
YORK HARBOR, Maine -- A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of New England on Monday morning with shaking felt in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and an hour away in Boston.

The quake was centered 10 kilometers southeast of York Harbor, Maine.

Homes and businesses in Concord, Massachusetts, reporting feeling the quake, according to local police.

"Earthquakes are unusual but not unheard of along the Atlantic Seaboard," the U.S. Geological Survey said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

