4 arrested in multi-million dollar, 'sophisticated' jewelry store burglary in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Four suspects have been arrested in what authorities called a highly-sophisticated burglary at a family-owned jewelry store in Simi Valley.

On May 25, burglars broke into 5 Star Jewelry and Watch Repair on Cochran Street - not through the front door, but through a neighboring business.

Surveillance video shows one of the burglars army-crawling through the candy shop next store before cutting through the wall of the jewelry store.

They got inside by cutting a hole in the roof of a neighboring shop. They then cut through concrete and eight inches of the safe itself.

"They were sophisticated and skilled professionals who used counter-surveillance measures - a collapsible ladder, rope and power tools - to cut through a roof, tunnel into a wall (and) breach a safe to take millions in watches, jewelry, cash and other merchandise," Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said during a press conference Friday..

The thieves spray-painted the security cameras immediately after entering the store. They got away with an estimated $3.5 million.

A day before that heist, a similar attempt was made at another jewelry and pawn shop in Simi Valley - same method, and even the same suspect clothing, but nothing was taken.

"I don't want to speculate why (nothing) was taken, but we have some idea. But we don't want to disclose that at this point," said Police Chief Steve Shorts. One of the things that the detectives picked up was that the M.O. was very, very similar between both cases.

Four suspects were arrested on June 10. Officials identified them as Manuel David Ibarra, Sergio Andres Meji-Machuca, Camilo Antonio Aguliar Lara and Heidy Nickolt Trujillo.

All of them are now facing four felony charges each, with an additional punishment known as an enhancement now possible under Prop. 36.

"Had this crime happened seven months ago, we would not have been able to charge those additional punishments because they did not exist," said Nasarenko. "Thanks to the voter-approved Proposition 36, which became law in late 2024, prosecutors now have the ability to seek additional prison time for these types of losses and conspiracies."

If convicted, the suspects could face up to six to nine years in prison.

"Our message to anybody who seeks to burglarize our small businesses... as well as our homes, is don't enter. We will find you, we will investigate you and bring you to justice and prosecution."

Investigators recovered $600,000 in stolen jewelry as well as $20,000 in cash. They also recovered a stolen firearm and three pieces of stolen art linked to other crimes.

Police say this case may be tied to other burglaries across Southern California.That investigation is ongoing.