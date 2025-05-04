4 people hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash in Pacoima, LAFD says

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the Pacoima neighborhood Saturday evening.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. at 11675 N. Glenoaks Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two 29-year-old men are in critical condition. Two women, ages 55 and 60, are said to have minor injuries.

One additional patient declined treatment at the scene, LAFD said.

Additional details about what exactly led up to the crash were not immediately available.