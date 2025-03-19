4-year-old child killed after car crashes into South LA building; hit-and-run driver sought

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 4-year-old boy dead.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, according to the L.A. Police Department. A white Infiniti FX35 was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a building at Crenshaw and Rodeo Place.

That driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene without rendering aid to a 4-year-old passenger in the car.

When paramedics arrived, they took the child to a hospital, where he later died. Two other passengers, including the boy's mother, were also hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the LAPD.

The suspected hit-and-run driver was described as a woman in her 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (424) 298-7898 or (877) 527-3247.