4-year-old finds gun in Rancho Cucamonga home, accidentally shoots himself, authorities say

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4-year-old Rancho Cucamonga boy was hospitalized earlier this week after he found a gun in his parents' bedroom and accidentally shot himself, authorities said.

Deputies responded shortly shortly before 7:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 8000 block of Haven Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"When deputies arrived, they learned a 4-year-old male child had been shot," a Saturday news release said. "The child was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive."

According to the authorities, an investigation indicated the boy discovered the unsecured firearm in the bedroom and shot himself in the stomach.

A Children and Family Services report was completed, and all firearms were removed from the residence for safekeeping, the Sheriff's Department said.

"We urge all gun owners to take this unfortunate incident as a reminder of the critical importance of safely securing all firearms," the news release said. "Please ensure guns are stored properly and kept out of the reach of children."

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station at (909)477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.