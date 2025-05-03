4,000-gallon sewage spill forces closure of coastal stretch in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A stretch of coastline in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach was closed Saturday due to a sewage spill, authorities said.

The ocean water closure affects an area from the Talbert Channel outfall at Huntington State Beach to the projection of Grant Street in Newport Beach, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency's Environmental Health Services department.

The spill of approximately 4,000 gallons was caused by a roots and grease blockage of a sewer line in Costa Mesa, the department said.

The area will remain closed to swimming, surfing and diving until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards.

More information can be found at www.OCBeachinfo.com, or 714-433-6400. Those wishing to report a sewage spill are directed to call 714-433-6419.