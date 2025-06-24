5 arrested for allegedly assaulting Santa Ana officers in incident caught on video

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were arrested in Santa Ana for allegedly assaulting police officers who were trying to arrest a man for drinking in public.

The incident, which was caught on video, happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the downtown area, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

In the footage, one officer was pushed to the ground by a man who was then tackled by another officer. The officer that was pushed down then pulled out his baton and started striking him along with another man during the scuffle.

Several other people and officers became involved in the incident, the video shows.

In a statement, Police Chief Robert Rodriguez said the now-viral video will be part of a use-of-force investigation.