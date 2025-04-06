5 dead, 1 critical after car slams into tree in Santa Ana, police say

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were killed and another was critically injured late Saturday when a car slammed into a tree in Santa Ana, authorities said.

The high-speed collision was reported at 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Segerstrom Avenue and Griset Place, according to Officer Natalie Garcia, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department.

Five males and one female were in the car at the time of the crash. Four were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to a hospital, where one of them died, Garcia said.

The names and ages of the deceased were not immediately released. Several of the occupants of the vehicle were siblings or otherwise related to each other, Garcia said.

"Our detectives believe the occupants were under the influence of either drugs or alcohol," Garcia said.