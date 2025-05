5 Freeway in Burbank shut down due to police activity

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The 5 Freeway in Burbank has been shut down due to police activity.

AIR7 was over the scene just before 6 p.m. Friday as traffic was at a standstill in both directions near Verdugo Avenue.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.