All northbound lanes of 5 Freeway shut down in Lincoln Heights due to reported big rig fire

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down Tuesday morning in the Lincoln Heights area due to a car fire.

The incident was reported just before 5 a.m. at Humboldt Street, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

The vehicle that caught fire is reportedly a big rig, but additional details about the incident were not available.

At 5:35 a.m., the CHP said all northbound lanes would be closed for about one hour as crews worked to clear the roadway.

Drivers in the area were advised to exercise caution.