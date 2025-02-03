Southbound 5 Freeway shut down in East Los Angeles due to overturned semi-truck

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down in East Los Angeles Monday morning due to an overturned semi-truck.
The crash at Indiana Street was reported shortly before 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.
Additional details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available.
The incident brought traffic to a standstill for early morning drivers. The northbound side of the freeway remained open, but was also experiencing some congestion.
The southbound lanes will remain closed until further notice.