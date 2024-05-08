Multiple lanes on southbound 5 Freeway in Granada Hills shut down after big rigs crash; 1 injured

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple lanes were shut down after a person was injured in a fiery crash involving two big rigs on the southbound 5 Freeway in Granada Hills Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near Roxford Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.

One of the drivers escaped his burning cab and passing motorists stopped to help put out flames on his clothes and body, according to the LAFD. The man was taken to a trauma center with critical burn injuries.

Some lanes were blocked while an investigation was conducted into the crash, causing a huge traffic backup.

It took about 80 firefighters nearly 40 minutes to extinguish the flames from one of the big rigs.

No other injuries were reported. It's unclear when all lanes will reopen.

City News Service contributed to this report.