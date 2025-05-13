5 people hospitalized in fiery crash at end of police chase in Leimert Park, LAFD says

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase ended in a fiery crash Monday in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles, leaving a 30-year-old woman in critical condition and injuring four others, including a 12-year-old boy, authorities said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Division were pursing a suspect before the chase was terminated at Crenshaw Boulevard south of Vernon Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the LAPD.

Firefighters arrived a short time later to the 4300 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard to conduct a rescue operation. Two occupants involved in the crash had to be extricated from a red sedan, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Five people were hospitalized, according to the LAFD. The 12-year-old boy's condition was not immediately clear.

AIR7 flew over the scene, where LAFD was treating multiple people and loading patients into ambulances. Video shows the red sedan with major damage and airbags deployed.

AIR7 also spotted a crashed LAPD patrol vehicle. It appeared the vehicle caught fire after the crash.

According to the LAPD, the suspect in the pursuit was wanted for DUI and remains outstanding. No suspect description was provided.

Further details about what exactly led up to the crash were not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.