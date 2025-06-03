5-year-old piano prodigy preparing for debut at Carnegie Hall

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A five-year-old pianist from Los Angeles is set to make history this summer as one of the youngest to ever perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Alec Van Khajadourian first started playing the piano when he was just learning to walk. Years later, he's performing entire songs.

"He would walk over to the piano when he first started walking, punching a few notes, and you could just see this huge grin on his face," said Alec's father, Joe Khajadourian.

"He immediately showed some real promise, and now it's developed real fast."

The proud father said his son is also blessed with perfect pitch, which is the ability to identify musical notes just by hearing them.

It's a skill only one in 10,000 people are estimated to have the ability to perform.

"He's still very much just a goofy five-year-old and loves to play all day, but once he gets on the piano, it's a whole different story," said Alec's father.

Alec is scheduled to perform in July not only at Carnegie Hall, but also the world-famous Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

" [ His mother ] and I look at each other, and laugh sometimes when he's jamming," said Joe Khajadourian. "We're not able to believe he's able to do that.

He said they don't feel like they have to pressure their son to keep practicing; it's something they say he enjoys all by himself.

"As long as he's happy and enjoys doing it, we'll let him keep doing it."