5.2 magnitude earthquake near San Diego rattles parts of LA and Orange counties

JULIAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties were jolted Monday morning by a strong earthquake near San Diego.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 and was near the mountain town of Julian, east of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. As of 10:30 a.m., there have been at least eight aftershocks reported

The quake swung light fixtures and rattled shelves in San Diego and was felt in areas like Silverlake, Aliso Viejo, Garden Grove and Anaheim.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.