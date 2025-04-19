Over 55,000 LA County employees to join unfair labor strike

The SEIU Local 721 labor union in Los Angeles is officially filing a 10-day strike notice, citing 44 unfair practices they claim have gone unanswered for six months.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tens of thousands of Los Angeles County employees could walk out of their jobs if their union does not reach an agreement with county leaders. The union filed a 10-day strike notice, citing unfair labor practices.

"Are we tired of this? Yes! Are we exhausted of this? Yes! Are we ready to strike? Yes!" employees chanted at a protest on Friday.

"It's been an unfortunate last six months with zeros, with disrespect, with broken promises, and we want that to end today," said David Greene, the SEIU Local 721 president.

The union -- composed of about 55,000 health care professionals, social workers, parks and rec staff, public works personnel, clerical workers, and many more -- says they want the county to stop contracting out, increase wages, and fill vacancies.

"Twelve thousand vacancies in LA County, with $7.7 billion in contracting out," said Gilda Valdez, the chief of staff at SEIU. "But to be absolutely clear, the reason we are sending a 10-day notice, that David, our executive director and president, will be signing momentarily, is because of all of the breaking of laws that L.A. County does every single day."

The group says the county's proposal was a 0% increase for the cost of living.

"When they come and they get somebody who spends, on the contracting out, $200 an hour, while we get the pennies and we train them... unacceptable!" said Lillian Carbral, an employee with the Los Angeles General Medical Center.

The SEIU alleges the L.A. County board of supervisors was able to spend $205 million on a downtown skyscraper for new office space, while they maintain there is no money for frontline staff.

"The folks that work for L.A. County, we are the safety net, we protect the most vulnerable citizens in all of L.A. County," Greene said.

If an agreement is not reached, the labor union says they will go on strike at 7 p.m. on April 28.

L.A. County told Eyewitness News it disputes the unfair labor practices claims and is committed to constructive negotiations, but it also cites stresses on its budget of over $6 billion.