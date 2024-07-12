Here are the 6 LA restaurants that have just been added to the Michelin Guide

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Six Los Angeles-area eateries were enjoying some newfound attention Thursday thanks to their addition this week to the Michelin Guide, joining the respected publication's list of recommended restaurants.

"From Portuguese bites like crispy and tender bacalhau fritters at Barra Santos to boat noodles at Mae Malai Thai House of Noodles, those in Los Angeles are in for a delicious treat with six new additions,'' Michelin Guide officials pronounced as they named the newest additions.

A total of 13 California eateries were added to the guide for July.

The guide makes additions occasionally throughout the year. In August, it will announce recipients of its cherished stars for the top places to dine.

Here's who's on the list:

Barra Santos in Cypress Park

"The focused menu is Portuguese and even features some family recipes,'' according to the guide. "Plenty of items are designed for sharing, including their crispy and tender bacalhau fritters with salt cod, potato, and caramelized onion, or charred cabbage over a bed of white beans studded with Iberico pork and garlic butter sauce.''

Danbi in Koreatown

"Chef Lareine Ko's streamlined menu pops with large, shareable plates,'' the guide raved. "The hit list includes mushroom bibimbap with fresh vegetables, as well as a crispy scallop pancake accompanied by a creamy mentaiko sauce. Wagyu Zabuton, cooked over charcoal and served on a hot cast iron skillet over a bed of grilled onions, is a solid winner.''

Grá in Echo Park

Guide authors hailed the pizza eatery as a "hip spot where the focus is on natural fermentation with sourdough pizza, seasonal pickled vegetables, and fermented drinks such as tepache. ... Classics like pepperoni will always rule, but hard hitters like stracciatella and prosciutto with basil and a drizzle of coffee-infused honey are worth noting.''

Leopardo in the former La Brea Bakery building

The guide hailed chef Joshua Skenes' eatery as "a likeable spot with a laidback feel where the menu leans on seafood with a few pizzas thrown in for good measure. Come with a group to sample a variety, beginning with crispy red flint waffles with bordier butter and maple syrup, and splurge by adding Ossetra caviar aged for six months with country bacon salt.''

Mae Malai Thai House of Noodles in East Hollywood

"As the name suggests, their specialty is noodles, particularly boat noodles with a thick, intense broth and your choice of pork or beef, noodle type, and spice level,'' according to the guide. "Fret not if you can't decide, as the bowls are small and ordering two or more varieties might just be the perfect compromise.''

Stella in West Hollywood

The Italian eatery was hailed by the guide in part of its "lardo di Colonanta, a dish of thinly sliced and meltingly soft lardo paired with strawberries, razor-thin caciocavello cheese, and a balsamic amaro. Su Filindeu is an impressive pasta dish with hand-stretched noodles cooked in bone broth accompanied by braised lamb neck and pecorino dolce.''

