6-month-old baby, two woman wounded in Jefferson Park shooting

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were shot inside a car, including a 6-month-old baby, in Jefferson Park Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 4:35 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West 27th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two woman, 20 and 40 years old, and a 6-month-old baby boy were shot. They were all transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, but police believe the incident is gang related.

No further details were immediately available.

