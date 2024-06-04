6 people tied up during home invasion in East Hollywood

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police on Tuesday were investigating a home invasion during which six people were tied up in East Hollywood.

Multiple armed suspects entered the home on North Heliotrope Drive, near Normandie and Beverly Boulevard, around 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After they entered the home, they bound the victims and taped their mouths shut.

"I heard one of my friends scream. My husband opened the door... someone's standing there. So we realized it was not one of us, we were being robbed. All of my friends were tied up," one of the victims said.

The suspects then took off with cash, though it's unclear how much exactly.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.