605 Freeway to see multiple closures Sunday and next weekend. Here's what you need to know

Major delays are expected on the 605 Freeway through Santa Fe Springs. The closures are part of a project to repave a portion of the freeway.

Major delays are expected on the 605 Freeway through Santa Fe Springs. The closures are part of a project to repave a portion of the freeway.

Major delays are expected on the 605 Freeway through Santa Fe Springs. The closures are part of a project to repave a portion of the freeway.

Major delays are expected on the 605 Freeway through Santa Fe Springs. The closures are part of a project to repave a portion of the freeway.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Segments of the 605 Freeway in Los Angeles County will remain closed Sunday and will close again next weekend for work on a major project to rehabilitate the freeway from Long Beach to the San Gabriel Valley.

A portion of the southbound freeway is closed and the entire southbound freeway will be closed between Slauson Avenue and Interstate 5 in Santa Fe Springs, with periodic partial lane closures, according to Caltrans.

The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

- On southbound I-605 from Slauson Avenue to I-5, all southbound lanes will be closed until 5:01 a.m. Monday to remove k-rail and re-stripe the freeway.

- On southbound I-605 from Telegraph Road to I-5, two southbound lanes will be open to traffic until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Closed until 5:01 a.m. Monday:

- The northbound I-5 connector to southbound I-605 will be closed.

- The southbound I-605 connector to northbound and southbound I-5 will be closed.

- The eastbound and westbound Washington Boulevard on-ramps to southbound I-605 will be closed.

- The eastbound Slauson Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-605 will be closed.

- The Telegraph Road on- and off-ramps at southbound I-605 will be closed.

- The Florence Avenue off-ramp from southbound I-605 will be closed.

Traffic will be detoured via local arterial routes during the hours of the full freeway closure. This section of I-605 carries more than a quarter million vehicles per day on average, and Caltrans urged motorists to avoid the area during construction and use alternate freeways where possible, including the southbound I-110, I-710 and state Route 57.

The work is part of the Super 605 freeway corridor projects. Some $260 million in construction costs are funded with $238 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and more than $20.5 million from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Separately, lane and ramp closures are scheduled on both sides of the freeway next week between Cerritos and Irwindale for excavation, concrete work, asphalt paving, k-rail placement, striping, guardrail work, sign removal and installation, and electrical and drainage work.

The following lane and ramp closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 p.m. to 4. a.m. Thursday and Friday night:

- Up to two lanes of northbound and southbound 605 closed from Telegraph Road to I-10.

- Northbound and southbound 605 connectors to eastbound and westbound state Route 60 and I-10.

The following closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, except as noted:

- Northbound and southbound 605 up to two lanes scheduled to be closed from I-10 to I-210.

- Ramona Boulevard on-ramps to northbound 605.

- Ramona Boulevard and Arrow Highway off-ramps from southbound 605.

- Westbound I-10 connector to northbound 605 scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

- Left-turn lane on the southbound 605 off-ramp to eastbound Arrow Highway will be closed until April 18, 2025 to accommodate widening of the off-ramp. The right-turn lane will remain open.

Lanes for all closures will re-open each morning.

More extended weekend closures are scheduled in conjunction with this segment of the Super 605 freeway corridor improvement project, sometimes over consecutive weekends through 2025. Dates for future extended weekend closures will be announced later.