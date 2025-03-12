61-year-old father shot, killed by intruder at Arcadia home; suspect remains at large

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 61-year-old father was shot and killed by a suspect who forced his way into a home in Arcadia, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Woodland Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A mother and her 13-year-old son were in the driveway of their home when a man forced them into the home. A shooting happened inside shortly after.

Authorities say the teenage boy called 911 and said that his father had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The unidentified intruder has not been found. A description of the suspect was not available.

Lieutenant Steven De Jong said investigators police the incident may have been personally motivated, but additional details were not disclosed.

A couple of weapons were found in the home, but it's not clear if they belonged to the homeowner or the suspect. Authorities say the shooting victim may have armed himself in an attempt to defend himself.

The mother and son were not injured and were being interviewed at the police station.