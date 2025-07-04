7 charged with burglarizing jewelry stores, disabling 911 and internet service during one break-in

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Seven foreign nationals were charged with burglarizing two jewelry stores, stealing more than $1 million in jewelry from a Glendale shop and disabling 911 and internet service to more than a million homes and hospitals during a La Verne break-in, officials announced Thursday.

The defendants were identified as Jose Millafil, Javier Sepulveda, Cristian Gonzalezaburto, Luka Pazitiani, Vera Matias, Victor Iturriagalopez and Edson Gonzalez. They are each charged with multiple felonies -- including grand theft, second-degree commercial burglary and vandalism of a fiber optic cable -- for allegedly burglarizing the stores and causing extensive infrastructure damage, according to District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman.

On May 26, the defendants allegedly burglarized Bidrussian Jewelry in Glendale, cutting a hole through the roof of the store and stealing jewelry valued at over $1 million.

On June 29, the defendants allegedly burglarized Rodeo Jewelry in La Verne by attempting to gain entry through the roof, using signal jammers and cutting utility lines and fiber optic cables to the location. Four defendants were arrested on the roof, and three others were arrested after fleeing the scene in separate cars, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The defendants were apprehended by the Glendale police with the assistance of the La Verne, Claremont and Glendora police departments, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas Station.

The defendants were arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court set bail at $2 million each as requested by prosecutors, and a preliminary hearing setting was scheduled for Aug. 28 in the Burbank Courthouse.

If convicted as charged, the defendants each face 13 years and eight months in state prison, Hochman said.

"To those involved in organized crime targeting businesses in Los Angeles County: No matter how carefully planned your crimes may be, you will be identified, apprehended, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Hochman said in a statement.

"Not only do these reckless crimes threaten livelihoods and instill fear in communities, but attempts to avoid detection by disabling emergency services put millions of lives at risk. This will not be tolerated under my watch."