7-Eleven clerk in Anaheim attacked during 'takeover robbery' caught on video

The video shows a suspect carrying what appears to be a large rock, threatening the clerk to back away from the door, opening the opportunity for the mob members to enter the store.

The video shows a suspect carrying what appears to be a large rock, threatening the clerk to back away from the door, opening the opportunity for the mob members to enter the store.

The video shows a suspect carrying what appears to be a large rock, threatening the clerk to back away from the door, opening the opportunity for the mob members to enter the store.

The video shows a suspect carrying what appears to be a large rock, threatening the clerk to back away from the door, opening the opportunity for the mob members to enter the store.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A store clerk was attacked by a group of about 50 people trying to rob a 7-Eleven store in Anaheim.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the store located at 550 South Knott Ave., near Orange Avenue.

Video from the scene shows two masked suspect trying to break through the door. A suspect seen wearing a gray hoodie carrying what appeared to be a large rock threatened the clerk to back away from the door, opening the opportunity for the mob members to enter the store.

Police officers were initially en route responding to a call regarding street takeover at the intersection of Knott and Orange avenues, when a call for robbery was placed. The suspects fled the scene once officers arrived at the store.

Several members, mostly men can be seen ransacking the store, climbing on counters, pushing shelves and throwing merchandise. Video also shows the crowd leaving the store with stolen items.

Some members were seen filming the assault-robbery and laughing at clerk with bloodied face. The clerk sustained minor injuries with a bleeding nose.

An unknown amount of cash was also stolen from the registers, along with merchandise. Police said the video, which was shared on Instagram, is now part of the investigation.

The robbery follows a series of separate flash-mob style robberies targeting 7-Eleven stores across Southern California.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.