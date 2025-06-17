Data shows how integrated immigrants are to the fabric of Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is by far the most populated county in the United States -- nearly 10 million people, according to data from the 2023 U.S. Census.
More than 3 million people in L.A. County -- about a third -- were not born in the United States, and about half of those immigrants -- nearly 15% of the county -- are undocumented.
So where exactly are L.A. County immigrants from?
A majority come from Latin American countries, with 55%. Of those, nearly 70% are undocumented.
How does this all shape the workforce in L.A. County? 66% of people in Los Angeles County who were born in the United States are in the labor force, while 67% of undocumented immigrants have joined the labor force too.
The data shows that a lot of those who are undocumented in L.A. County work in the service sector -- jobs like hotel workers, cleaners and food service. So while just 15% of those born in the U.S. work in the service sector, 27% of undocumented immigrants work in this sector.
The data also shows that undocumented migrants use government benefits at a slightly higher percentage in L.A. County, with 11% of residents born in the United States receiving food stamps, while 17% of undocumented immigrants do.
These are just a few of the numbers meant to give you some perspective on the fabric of Los Angeles County as these ICE raids continue.