Data shows how integrated immigrants are to the fabric of Los Angeles County

How much does the immigrant community make up the fabric of Los Angeles County? Here's the breakdown.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is by far the most populated county in the United States -- nearly 10 million people, according to data from the 2023 U.S. Census.

More than 3 million people in L.A. County -- about a third -- were not born in the United States, and about half of those immigrants -- nearly 15% of the county -- are undocumented.

So where exactly are L.A. County immigrants from?

A majority come from Latin American countries, with 55%. Of those, nearly 70% are undocumented.

How does this all shape the workforce in L.A. County? 66% of people in Los Angeles County who were born in the United States are in the labor force, while 67% of undocumented immigrants have joined the labor force too.

The data shows that a lot of those who are undocumented in L.A. County work in the service sector -- jobs like hotel workers, cleaners and food service. So while just 15% of those born in the U.S. work in the service sector, 27% of undocumented immigrants work in this sector.

The data also shows that undocumented migrants use government benefits at a slightly higher percentage in L.A. County, with 11% of residents born in the United States receiving food stamps, while 17% of undocumented immigrants do.

These are just a few of the numbers meant to give you some perspective on the fabric of Los Angeles County as these ICE raids continue.