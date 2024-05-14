WATCH LIVE

Chase ends in fiery crash on northbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach; multiple lanes shut down

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 7:31AM
Multiple lanes of the northbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach were shut down overnight after a police chase ended in a fiery crash.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple lanes of the northbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach were shut down overnight after a police chase ended in a fiery crash.

Long Beach police Monday night were chasing a driver who crashed into a semi-truck near the Anaheim Street exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Video showed the suspect's car engulfed in flames after the crash.

Injuries were reported, but it's unclear how many people sustained injuries.

The crash caused a full closure of the northbound lanes around 10:40 p.m., according to a traffic log.

Only one lane was reopened as of early Tuesday. It's unclear when the lanes will reopen.

