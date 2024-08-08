Suspected serial killer charged in 1977 cold case murders of 3 women in Ventura County

Warren Luther Alexander, 73, is being held without bail after being charged in the slayings of three women who were strangled to death in 1977 in Ventura County, authorities said.

Warren Luther Alexander, 73, is being held without bail after being charged in the slayings of three women who were strangled to death in 1977 in Ventura County, authorities said.

Warren Luther Alexander, 73, is being held without bail after being charged in the slayings of three women who were strangled to death in 1977 in Ventura County, authorities said.

Warren Luther Alexander, 73, is being held without bail after being charged in the slayings of three women who were strangled to death in 1977 in Ventura County, authorities said.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected serial killer accused of strangling three women to death in 1977 in Ventura County was arrested, authorities announced Thursday.

Warren Luther Alexander, 73, of Mississippi, was charged with three counts of murder in connection with the killings that occurred in Oxnard and unincorporated Ventura County.

He was in custody in North Carolina facing a separate murder charge from 1992 and was extradited to California. He's currently being held in the Ventura County Jail without bail.

According to the district attorney's office, the county's cold case unit started re-examining the 1977 murders of Kimberly Carol Fritz, Velvet Ann Sanchez, and Lorraine Ann Rodriguez in February 2023.

In all three cases, an autopsy revealed the cause of death was strangulation. Investigators said DNA evidence was collected from the crime scenes and the victims.

"They never gave up seeking justice for these three victims, their loved ones and their families," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko during a press conference Thursday. "Just because a case has gone cold, does not mean it should ever be forgotten."

Alexander's first court appearance in Ventura County was Thursday morning, but his arraignment was pushed back to Aug. 21.