74-year-old woman goes missing in Mission Hills; Silver Alert issued

MISSION HILLS, Calif. (CNS) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year- old woman who was last seen in Mission Hills.

Cathy Fujimoto was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday near Germain Street and Kester Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert Friday on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Fujimoto is Asian, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she may be driving a blue 2009 Toyota Camry with a California license plate 6EQZ584.

Anyone who has seen Fujimoto or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearances of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.