Nearly 80% of Americans now see fast food as a 'luxury,' survey says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new study shows nearly 80% of Americans see fast food as a "luxury" and are eating it less often.

According to LendingTree, inflation has forced people to rethink their spending habits.

The survey said half of Americans say they view fast food as a luxury because they're struggling financially, especially among Americans who make less than $30,000 a year (71%), parents with young children (58%), Gen Zers (58%) and women (53%).

When asked about their go-to for an easy, meal, 56% said they're making food at home.

While 78% said they're concerned about surge pricing at fast-food restaurants, 72% admit they'd be more likely to eat fast food at off-hours if there was a discount.

To read more on the survey, click here.