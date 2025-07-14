'9-1-1' star Aisha Hinds on season 9 and life for the 118 after Bobby's death 

"9-1-1" star Aisha Hinds talks about the 118 in season 9, life after Bobby and the loyal fans of the show. You can watch the first 8 seasons now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

"9-1-1" fans are still up in arms over the death of Captain Bobby Nash back in April and Aisha Hinds, who plays Henrietta 'Hen' Wilson, says she's not immune from reactions to the pivotal show storyline.

"I definitely got a few calls and texts for Bobby," Hinds told On The Red Carpet at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. "We have eight wonderful seasons that are, you know, our fans can go back and binge watch. And we have a loyal binging community that I love to death."

"I'm glad that he's in the canon of the work and the story and so we can always experience him. His fingerprint will always be on '9-1-1' and with us in the 118," she continued.

The crew was definitely feeling all the stages of grief after Bobby contracted a lethal virus in a biolab explosion and sacrificed his own life to save Chimney (Kenneth Choi).

So where does the 118 go from here? At first, many thought Hen might take over as Captain.

"She's capable of all things. They've definitely written her in a way where she has such a vast kind of library of knowledge, which is always so wonderful. She's explored being a doctor. She's made the choice and decision to kind of stay with the 118," Hinds explained. "You know, at the end of the season, we saw that they finally were able to bring their family together. So I'm looking forward to kind of seeing that family unit play out and see where that goes in this next season."

Will Chimney step into the Captain's role? What else can we expect from the upcoming ninth season? Production has not yet begun, so Hinds said she's in the dark!

"Your guess is as good as mine!! If you have any experience with '9-1-1,' it's a universe where there's always surprises. But it's one of those things where you get to feel the full breadth of your emotions and feelings, because in one minute we'll have you crying, the next minute we will have you laughing," she said. "Hopefully we'll open the season with some different emotions. But it's been a wonderful eight season so far and we're just a blessed cast and crew to be going into our ninth season. "

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

