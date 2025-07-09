LA County Fire K-9 teams joining search and recovery efforts after deadly flooding in Texas

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department are stepping up to join the urgent search and recovery efforts following catastrophic flooding in Texas.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services is deploying more than a dozen Urban Search and Rescue teams to help find the more than 160 people believed to be missing after a destructive wall of water killed over 100 people along the Guadalupe River in central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend.

The deployment includes four Human Remains Detection Teams, including a total of eight K-9s. The teams are from Los Angeles County, Riverside City, Menlo Park and the Orange County fire departments.

"The scale of loss and devastation Texas is experiencing right now is unfathomable. California is proud to lend a helping hand to our fellow Americans," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release.

The full extent of the flooding catastrophe has yet to be revealed as officials warned that unaccounted victims could still be found amid the massive piles of debris that stretch for miles.

The K-9s and teams are set to fly out from LAX to San Antonio, where they will immediately get to work. The last time they were deployed was two years ago during the Maui wildfires.

The search and rescue teams will be combing through the debris fields, but fire officials say they are highly trained and are very useful in situations like this one.

"They work in very difficult conditions. This is painstaking work, this is not easy and this is something that we really need to be there to help to bring some comfort to the folks of central Texas," said Captain Sheila Kelliher Berkoh.

In Texas, five campers and one counselor are still missing from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp that was hit hard by the flash flooding. Twenty-seven campers and counselors have been confirmed dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.