Suspect identified in hourslong standoff that shut down 91 Freeway in Anaheim

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, May 26, 2024 2:22PM
The man at the center of a standoff that shut down the 91 Freeway in Anaheim for several hours has been identified.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The man at the center of an hourslong standoff on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, which prompted the closure of all lanes, has been identified.

On Friday, 40-year-old Efrain Quezada, of La Puente, led authorities on a chase from Corona to Anaheim. He stopped his car in a westbound lane of the freeway near Lakeview Avenue, forcing both sides of the freeway to shut down.

Quezada remained inside a blue sedan for several hours. The car was boxed in by two armored vehicles from the Anaheim and Corona police departments.

A few hours after the freeway was shut down, authorities approached the suspect's vehicle and dragged a person out from the driver's seat.

According to authorities, the suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Corona Police Department, Quezada had been wanted on suspicion of stalking, criminal threats and violation of a restraining order for domestic violence.

