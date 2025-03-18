First batch of 911 calls show confusion, panic during start of Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- People who reported the early spread of the Eaton Fire in Altadena back in January are heard in the first batch of 911 calls obtained by ABC News.

The calls from the Sierra Madre Police Department show the confusion and panic from residents in the area during the initial hours of the fire that broke out Jan. 7.

In the audio, one caller reported seeing the fire near his house.

"It looks really... close to me, it kind of looks like... near Baldwin," he said.

They became increasingly worried as homes started to burn.

"I need the fire department on Riviera Drive. There's houses on fire," said one woman who then yelled at the dispatcher with an expletive saying "there's no f*****g anybody here!... Get them here now!"

Seventeen people were killed in the blaze and thousands of structures were destroyed.

Eyewitness News will have much more on these calls in later reports throughout the day.