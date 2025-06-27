AAPI community denounces immigration raids, expresses solidarity with Latino community

The surge in immigration raids across Southern California has spurred the area's Asian American Pacific Islander community to declare solidarity with the Latino community and denounce the raids.

"This reign of terror in our communities must come to an end," said Chancee Martorell, the founder and executive director of Thai Community Development Center.

Leaders from several AAPI groups gathered Thursday morning in Downtown Los Angeles to call for the federal government to stop its raids, even though a relatively low number of AAPI members have been detained.

"The images have been bone-chilling. Men in masks, refusing to identify themselves, snatching up street vendors, gardeners, chasing down innocent, hard working people," said Manjusha Kulkarni, Executive Director of AAPI Equity Alliance.

The latest statistics show Mexicans are bearing the brunt of the recent raids in Southern California.

345 people from Mexico have been detained by federal agents In just ten days from June 1 through June 10. That's nearly 50% of all detainees in SoCal.

Meantime, from the start of Trump's presidency on January 20 to June 10, the top three Asian countries have seen less than 300 deportations.

AAPI community leaders reiterate that they are on the government's list as well.

"You think it's not happening to our community? Think again," said Kulkarni. "Asian people are being kidnapped and disappeared."

The AAPI community makes up about 60% of SoCal's population. They are calling for an immediate end to immigration raids.