'Abbott Elementary' films Season 4 finale during field trip to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- The final bell is about to ring on Season 4 of ABC's hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary."

For this special episode, the entire cast traveled from Los Angeles to Philadelphia to shoot on location at the Please Touch Museum in Fairmount Park, and 6abc Action News was granted special behind-the-scenes access while they were in town.

"It's always exciting for the cast and crew to actually put boots on the ground and be in the city that our show is about. The city that raised me. It definitely makes it feel more authentic," said the show's creator and star Quinta Brunson.

Brunson says she chose the Please Touch Museum for a reason.

"The Please Touch Museum is a big part of my childhood, a big part of the Philadelphia school experience. So many schools take their field trips here," she says.

During the finale, the whole school is going on an end-of-year field trip and while the little ones are excited, the 8th graders think it's for babies. The teachers are trying their best to make it fun for everyone.

William Stanford Davis, who plays beloved janitor Mr. Johnson, explained this is the first field trip his character has ever been on.

"That's all I'm going to tell you", said Stanford Davis. He promises it won't disappoint.

And keep a close eye out during the episode, because many local children were cast as extras.

There will also be a few familiar famous faces making an appearance.

"First of all, this is going to be one of the episodes where you really get to see the actual Philadelphia. The actual city - not the Philadelphia that has been built in Los Angeles and performed on the WB studio lot. You are seeing real Philadelphia with real Philadelphians," said Sheryl Lee Ralph, who stars as teacher Barbara Howard.

The season finale of "Abbott Elementary" airs Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.