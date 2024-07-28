ABC7 Eyewitness News wins 3 local Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The ABC7 Eyewitness News team had a lot to celebrate at the 76th annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, taking home three awards.

The ceremony was held Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and honored locally produced programs in categories like live and breaking news, crime stories and social issues.

The On The Red Carpet team won an Emmy for their coverage of the Oscars.

ABC7 anchor and reporter David Ono and editor, camera operator and co-producer Jeff MacIntyre won an Emmy for their piece "Paradise Lost: Lahaina Wildfire," which explored the aftermath of the Maui wildfires.

ABC7's David Ono was on vacation with his family in Hawaii when the wildfire broke out on Maui. Here's what he saw.

ABC7 anchor Coleen Sullivan and editor and producer Cheryl Diano won for their piece on Floyd Norman, one of the first Black animators at Disney.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.