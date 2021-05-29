Resources for the LGBTQIA+ Community

LGBTQIA+ Support Organizations in Southern California

(listed in alphabetical order)

AIDS Walk Los Angeles

aidswalkla.org

AIDS Walk L.A. is the world's first walk to fight HIV and AIDS. It's true - 35 years ago, a group of fed-up activists, patients, advocates, and friends put their soles on the line to shake the government into action during the AIDS crisis. And it happened on the streets of Los Angeles.

American Trans Resource Hub

atrh.org

Since our founding in 2020, we have been supporting the transition process through our Individualized Transition Plans. The core of our efforts is to bring our transgender community a breath of fresh air by helping with their vision for their transition, planning, and getting through the process with any resources they need. Through all of our endeavors, we hope to bring confidence, ease, and comfort to the lives of transgender individuals.

APLA Health

aplahealth.org

APLA Health's mission is to achieve health care equity and promote well-being for the LGBT and other underserved communities and people living with and affected by HIV.

Asian Pacific AIDS Intervention Team (APAIT)

apaitonline.org

APAIT has held a distinctive record of providing high quality programming through its vision - to advocate, educate, and achieve optimal health and well-being for vulnerable communities. APAIT's mission is to positively impact the quality of life for vulnerable communities experiencing behavioral health challenges, housing insecurity, and at-risk for HIV/AIDS. APAIT is grounded by its core values of compassion, commitment, communication, empowerment, integrity, mentorship, respect, and teamwork.

AT Center

atcenterla.org

The AT Center, located in Silverlake, is an all inclusive place for LGBT and straight men and women in recovery to experience sobriety and fellowship in a safe and welcoming environment.

Barangay Los Angeles

facebook.com/barangayla

For over 20 years this organization has brought together LGBTQ Filipinos throughout Los Angeles. This organization has not only been about bringing people together but also creating a safe space outside of their homes.

Bienestar

bienestar.org

Bienestar is a community-based social services organization based in the Greater Los Angeles area. Our focus is on identifying and addressing emerging health issues faced by the Latino and LGBTQ populations. Bienestar reaches these unique populations through innovative and compassionate peer-to-peer modeling that is 100% culturally relevant to the communities we serve.

Black AIDS Institute

blackaids.org

Black AIDS Institute (BAI) is dedicated to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the Black community. BAI is the only uniquely and unapologetically Black HIV think and do tank in America. We believe in complete freedom for Black people by eradicating systematic oppression so that we can live long, healthy lives.

The Center for Transyouth Health and Development (CTYHD)

chla.org

The Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children's Hospital Los Angeles is dedicated to providing affirming care for transgender and gender diverse children, adolescents, young adults and their families. As one of the oldest and largest transyouth programs, the Center partners with youth and their families to advance the field through innovative practice, training and research.

The Center Inland Empire

facebook.com/TheCenterInlandEmpire

It is The Center's mission to create safe and supportive environments for LGBTQI Community Celebrations throughout the Inland Empire.

DAP Health

daphealth.org

Since 1984, DAP's mission has been to ensure people living in the Coachella Valley with HIV and AIDS lead healthy and happy lives, by receiving the comprehensive and compassionate care every human being deserves.

D'Amore Mental Health

damorementalhealth.com

We recognize that mental health issues in LGBTQ+ youth are serious and may result from a lack of awareness and support. We've created a resource page to educate families, schools, and communities.

Diversity Collective

diversitycollectivevc.org

Diversity Collective is a community-based 501(c)3 nonprofit governed by a volunteer board of directors and volunteer advisory board. It is our mission to promote advocacy, education, mental and physical health for the LGBTQ community and those affected by HIV and AIDS in Ventura County, California. We do this work via our community resource center, programs, and community-building events.

Gay Therapy Center - LA

thegaytherapycenter.com

Since 2016, Gay Therapy Center in LA have helped hundreds of clients in LA at their offices in West Hollywood, Los Feliz, Westwood, and Santa Monica. While the aim is to make therapy convenient and near your home or office, their highest agenda is to match you to a therapist with whom you will really connect. Each Gay Therapy Center therapist is fully licensed by the State of California. LA psychotherapists have an average of ten years of experience and many have over twenty years' experience.

GLAAD - LA Chapter

glaad.org

GLAAD Los Angeles hosts media series that highlight queer art and storytelling including OUTFEST. GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love.

GLSEN - LA Chapter

glsen.org

GLSEN Los Angeles is a chapter of GLSEN, a national organization fighting for every student's right to a safe, supportive education. GLSEN LA is a grassroots initiative, working locally in our community to ensure safe schools for all students, regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity. There are 43 chapters around the country.

LA Pride / Christopher Street West Association

lapride.org

Christopher Street West (CSW), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, organized the world's first permitted parade advocating for gay rights on June 28, 1970 to commemorate the Stonewall Rebellion on Christopher Street in New York City the year prior. Over 50 years later, we have built a rich history as an active voice for the LGBTQ+ community across the Greater Los Angeles area. While we're best known for producing the LA Pride Parade & Festival, we also organize, sponsor or support other community events throughout the year, and work with our nonprofit, philanthropic, community and corporate partners to further diversity, equity and inclusion.

L.A. Controller's Map of LGBTQ Resources

lacontroller.org

The map highlights 100+ organizations in Southern California that provide housing, health resources, youth and education programs, scholarships, legal services, nutrition assistance and more to homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth.

Latino Equality Alliance

latinoequalityalliance.org

The mission of Latino Equality Alliance (LEA) is to advocate for equity, safety, and wellness for the Latinx Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer+ community. As a non-profit organization with a strong focus on family acceptance, LGBT equality, and immigration reform; LEA engages Latinx LGBT community leaders and organizations in direct action, organizing to address issues of bullying, homophobia, xenophobia, family separation, violence against youth, homelessness, high health risk behaviors and HIV/AIDS.

The LGBTQ Center Long Beach

centerlb.org

The LGBTQ Center Long Beach advances equity for LGBTQ people through culturally responsive advocacy, education, programs, and services. We envision affirming communities where all LGBTQ people live in health, wellness, safety, and prosperity.

LGBTQ Center Orange County

lgbtqcenteroc.org

At the LGBTQ Center OC, all members and allies of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender community of Orange County join together in a network of support and unity. Our life-affirming programs focus on empowerment, and our advocacy efforts focus on speaking out against hate and discrimination. We exist so that every segment of the LGBTQ population of Orange County has the resources needed to thrive in their own lives and communities. The LGBTQ Center Orange County provides services to more than 14,000 individuals annually across a broad spectrum of culture, ethnicity, age, and economic background.

The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert

thecentercv.org

At The Center, based in the Coachella Valley, we like to say we create vibrant community by helping LGBTQ people along their way, wherever they might be in life's journey. Even better, we like to live it, breathe it, and do it. If you're looking to meet new friends, get resources, or enrich your life and your place in community, you've come to the right place.

LGBTQ+ Center of Riverside

rivcocenter.org

The vision of the LGBTQ+ Center of Riverside is: To guide and support the local LGBTQ+ community and its allies. To help them become who they aspire to be. To achieve their goals with courage and pride. To form friendships and connections with members of the community through different programs that will inspire them to be the best they can be. To be free. To love all and be loved by all.

LGBTQ+ Resources on College Campuses and Communities of Southern California

ilponline.org

The L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services Independent Living Program publishes this list of LGBTQ+ resources for California college and university students.

Los Angeles LGBT Center

lalgbtcenter.org

Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. The Center provides services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy.

Men's Health Foundation

menshealthfound.org

Men's Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing greater access to healthcare in the Los Angeles area. Our team of primary care providers, pharmacists, researchers, and public health professionals work together to deliver high-quality health and wellness services, with free and low-cost resources for those most at risk.

North San Diego County LGBTQ Resource Center

ncresourcecenter.org

The Resource Center will support, build, educate, and improve the relationships of the LGBT community and our friends and allies. Services include support groups for youth, seniors, military service members, HIV/AIDS testing and prevention, counseling, civil rights advocacy, classes, and workgroups.

One Archives

onearchives.org

ONE Archives Foundation Inc. is the independent community partner that supports the ONE National Gay & Lesbian Archives at USC Libraries, the largest repository of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ) materials in the world. Today, the organization is dedicated to promoting this important resource through diverse activities including educational initiatives, fundraising, and range of public programs.

Out & Equal Work Advocates

outandequal.org

Out & Equal is the premier organization working exclusively on LGBTQ workplace equality. They partner with Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, and organizations across industries and diverse missions to provide LGBTQ executive leadership development, comprehensive D &I training and consultation, and professional networking opportunities that build inclusive and welcoming work environments.

Outfest

outfest.org

Outfest programs give artists, filmmakers and entertainment professionals the opportunity to discover their voice, provide the pathways to the visibility of their work by all members of the public, and assure that their legacy will live on for generations to come.

The OUTreach Center

outreachcenterav.org

The OUTreach Center proudly serves the interests of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender people, their friends, and families living in the Antelope Valley. The Center seeks to achieve equality, understanding, and respect for the diversity of the Antelope Valley LGBT community while also providing quality support services, events, and professional resources for the development and well-being of individuals and groups.

PFLAG

pflag.org

The PFLAG Chapter Network--with over 400 chapters across the country--provides confidential peer support, education, and advocacy to LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies. PFLAG chapters are in communities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. With 200,000+ members and supporters crossing multiple generations of families in major urban centers, small cities, and rural areas, PFLAG has been saving lives, strengthening families, and changing hearts, minds and laws since 1972.

Pomona Pride Center

pomonapridecenter.org

The mission of the Pomona Pride Center is to enhance and sustain the well-being of the LGBTQ+ and allied communities by providing vital social, emotional and support services, educational and arts programs, and advocacy.

Queer Arists Collab LA

queerartistscollab.com

As part of our vision to expand what it means to have queer-centric spaces beyond nightlife culture, we've started our own creative space dedicated to queer artists to come and create or feature their work.

Qweerty Gamers

qweertygamers.org

Qweerty Gamers provides a safe platform for both developers and LGBTQ Gamers to connect and learn from each other. We offer developers access to the unique perspectives of dedicated LGBTQ Gamers, consultations on queer representation, focus groups on game development, as well as programs and workshops to develop skills and prepare LGBTQ Gamers for careers within the industry.

San Gabriel Valley LGBTQ Center

sgvlgbtq.org

The San Gabriel Valley LGBTQ Center is a California Non-Profit Corporation whose mission is to promote a safe and inclusive San Gabriel Valley for people of all orientations and gender identities. We aim to enrich the lives of LGBTQ+ San Gabriel Valley residents.

Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) LGBTQ Center

scvlgbtqcenter.org

Founded around the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, April 2020, the SCV LGBTQ Center is a resource hub and community center for LGBTQ+ people and their allies in Santa Clarita.

Satrang

satrang.org

Satrang serves the South Asian LGBTQ community by promoting awareness, acceptance, and empowerment through social, educational, and advocacy-related events. We envision an inclusive and visible community in which South Asian LGBTQ-identified people feel whole and heard.

SCV Pride Center

scvpridecenter.org

The Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Pride Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to diversity, inclusivity, and pride in oneself. The SCV Pride Center provides education, linkage to resources, support, and advocacy for members of gender and sexual minority communities and their allies.

South Bay LGBTQ Center

southbaycenter.wixsite.com

South Bay LGBTQ Center's mission is to promote education, social interaction, personal growth, and political awareness. We hope to foster greater inclusion as well as understanding of our LGBTQ+/Queer and other intersecting communities in the South Bay area.

St. John's Wellchild Transgender Health Program

wellchild.org

St. John's Well Child and Family Center is committed to protective and transparent healthcare regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, and/or presentation. We provide comprehensive transgender health services in a safe and welcoming environment where you are free to be yourself.

Trans Can Work

transcanwork.org

Trans Can Work (TCW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, CA and is committed to advancing workplace inclusion through innovative training strategies and workforce development. Our tried-and-true system is based off decades of cumulative experience as transgender leaders working to advance inclusion in the public, private, and non-profit sectors across the country.

Trans Chorus of LA

transchorusla.org

Trans Chorus of Los Angeles is the first all Trans-Identified Chorus in America, consisting of Transgender, Non-Binary, Intersex, Gender-Non-Conforming and Gender-Fluid individuals. TCLA Celebrates diversity and acceptance in our acceptance and vocal presentation so that others can see and feel the joy we share. Through our music we bring to the world awareness, understanding, power and victory for the Trans Community.

Trans Lifeline 1-877-565-8860

translifeline.org

The Trans Lifeline provides trans peer support for the community. They are run by and for trans people.

The Trans Wellness Center (TWC)

mytranswellness.org

The Trans Wellness Center provides comprehensive resources and services for transgender and non-binary people under one roof. The 3,000-square-foot center is the first-of-its-kind in the United States, with six local organizations joining forces to create this new home for wellness.

Transgender Law Center

transgenderlawcenter.org/

The largest national trans-led organization advocating self-determination for all people. Grounded in legal expertise and committed to racial justice, they employ a variety of community-driven strategies to keep transgender and gender nonconforming people alive, thriving, and fighting for liberation.

The TransLatin@ Coalition

translatinacoalition.org

The mission of TransLatin@ Coalition (TLC) is to advocate for the specific needs of the Trans Latin@ community that resides in the U.S.A. and to plan strategies that improve our quality of life.

The Trevor Project

thetrevorproject.org

Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR, The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.

Unique Woman's Coalition

theuwc.org

Unique Woman's Coalition (UWC) is dedicated to being a collective voice centering the narratives and needs of black trans culture. We're Committed to fostering the next generation of black trans leadership from within the community through mentorship, scholarship, and community care engagement work.

USC's LGBTQ+ Student Center

lgbtrc.usc.edu

The LGBTQ+ Student Center is a cultural center within the Student Equity & Inclusion Programs that provides support, education, advocacy, and connection to community for undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Southern California. The LGBTQ+SC welcomes students from across the gender and sexual identity spectra. The LGBTQ+SC is dedicated to providing support and programming for all the intersectionality of identities within the university's diverse community.

The Wall Las Memorias

thewalllasmemorias.org

The Wall Las Memorias is a community health and wellness organization dedicated to serving Latino, LGBTQ and other under-served populations through advocacy, education and building the generation of leadership.

To have your SoCal LGBTQIA-focused non-profit organization listed here, contact john.squatritto@abc.com.

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.