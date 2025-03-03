ABC7 investigation: Why haven't downtown Los Angeles's graffiti-covered towers been cleaned up?

DOWNTOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For more than four years, a pair of graffiti-covered skyscrapers have added a bit of unusual color to the downtown Los Angeles skyline.

Eyewitness News dug for some answers to see where progress stands on cleaning up the tagging and completing the buildings, located on Figueroa Street near 11th Street.

Many residents have called the unfinished residential and retail project a major eyesore, especially after taggers took it over. The name "Graffiti Towers" caught on shortly after, but it is formally known as Oceanwide Plaza.

The city of Los Angeles is now taking matters into its own hands to clean up the now-famous "graffiti towers" in downtown.

"It looks pretty much abandoned and pretty much like garbage," said resident Nicca Templo.

In Feb. 2024, the L.A. City Council took action and gave the developer two weeks to start removing the graffiti or else the city would do it itself. But the city later backtracked, deciding that resident tax dollars shouldn't pay for the cleanup.

One year later, nothing has been scrubbed off or painted over.

Meanwhile, the developer behind the massive project is still the owner and remains in bankruptcy court after running out of cash and stopping construction.

When asked whether there is anything the city can legally do to get the buildings cleaned up, Councilmember Ysabel Jurado said it's a privately-owned property.

