About ABC7 Los Angeles

Monday, January 27, 2025 6:30PM
ABC7.com is the website for ABC7 / KABC-TV, the most-watched television station in Southern California. ABC7 is the West Coast flagship of the ABC Owned Television Stations group, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company.

The leader in HD programming, Eyewitness News is the first television station in Southern California to broadcast news in high-definition. ABC7.com is the #1 local TV news website in the county, and ABC7 was the first local television station in the United States to surpass 3 million Facebook followers.

The station's offices and studio are located in Glendale, California.

ABC7 Broadcast Center
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA 91201


For any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the public file, call 818-863-7223.

Management
President / General Manager
Wendy Granato

Vice President - News
Pam Chen

Vice President - Finance
David Wurtzel

Vice President - Technology
Brandon Carleton

Vice President - Marketing
Kris Baete

Director - Digital
Hanna Maxfield

Digital staff
Manager - Digital content
Janet Kinnaman

Senior analyst
Maneeza Iqbal

Digital/social producers
Monica Grimaldo
Oscar Flores
Stephanie Lopez
Berenize Montoya
John Moreno
Elizabeth Munoz
Mark Salay

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT OUR NEWS TEAM

Station History at a Glance

  • Sept. 16, 1949: ABC7 begins on-air operations as KECA-TV

  • Feb. 1, 1954: KABC-TV replaces the KECA call letters

  • 1962: The "Circle 7" logo is introduced

  • Dec 2000: ABC7 leaves the ABC Television Center (The Prospect Studios) in Los Feliz and moves into its current state-of-the-art facility, designed by Cesar Pelli

  • Feb. 4, 2006: Station debuts broadcasts in HD

  • June 12, 2009: ABC7 drops analog signal, switches to DTV

  • January 2014: ABC7 starts producing a daily 7pm newscast on KDOC-TV.

  • May 8, 2014: ABC7 becomes the first local TV station in the United States to surpass 1 million Facebook

  • Feb 2017: ABC7's helicopter AIR7HD debuts XTREME Vision and SkyMap7.



Order Videos and Transcripts
ABC7 cannot provide broadcast clips or transcripts. However, third-party companies do sell that material. One of those is LA CLIPS at 323-962-2029. For ABC News content, call 800-225-5222. If you do not know the title and date of the program, you must first call 212-456-7477. Videos are not available for World News segments.

Closed Captioning Issues
For questions or complaints about Closed Captioning, please contact Technology Operations Manager Todd Olson. You can write to us at the station address listed above, email CaptionHelp@abc7.com, or call 818-863-7008. You can also fax (818) 863-7514.

Request Satellite Waivers

The Satellite Home Viewer Improvement Act requires that consumers request waivers from their satellite providers. Satellite providers might forward requests to KABC-TV for evaluation. We have 30 days to respond.

Request an ABC7 Personality
Call: 818-863-7230
Fax: 818-863-7227

ABC7 Broadcast Center
(Name of ABC7 personality you are requesting)
C/O Teresa Samaniego
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA, 91201

Your request must appear on your organization's stationery or letterhead. Be sure to include the name of the individual, as well as the type, day and time of the event. Also, include your contact information.

Corrections Policy
We are committed to upholding our journalistic standards. Each story on our website has a "Report a Typo" link at the bottom of the page where you can alert us to any issues with the story. We review each report of potential errors or need for clarification that we receive and resolve it as quickly as possible.

