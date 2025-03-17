ABC7's Curt Sandoval, NBA veterans Austin Croshere and Tracy Murray fill out NCAA Tournament bracket

ABC7's Curt Sandoval was joined by NBA veterans Austin Croshere and Tracy Murray as they made their predictions for the NCAA Tournament's March Madness bracket.

The Auburn Tigers, led by SEC Player of the Year Johni Broome, were chosen as the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament on Sunday, with conference champions Duke (ACC), Houston (Big 12) and Florida (SEC) also tabbed as 1-seeds by the selection committee.

The selection committee favored Auburn, which won the SEC regular-season title despite three losses in its last four games, as well as a loss to Duke in the lone meeting between the teams.

The SEC, which last won a men's basketball national championship in 2012, made NCAA tournament history with 14 representatives among the 68 teams to make the field. The highest prior mark was the Big East's 11 bids in 2011.

In something of a surprise, both North Carolina (22-13) and Texas (19-15) slid in off the bubble, while Indiana, West Virginia and Boise State did not.

Auburn (28-5) will be the top seed in the South Region and will face the Alabama State-St. Francis winner in Thursday's first round in Lexington, Kentucky.

ESPN contributed to this report.