Get a behind-the-scenes look at newest seasons of 'The View' and 'Live With Kelly and Mark'

NEW YORK -- While summer isn't over just yet, the fall TV season is upon us with some of our favorite daytime shows kicking off new seasons this week.

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo was there on set for two of the shows that had their premieres Tuesday: "Live with Kelly and Mark" and "The View."

"Live with Kelly and Mark" kicked off season 37 but it is the second official season for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as co-hosts -- and they agree it felt like the first day of school.

That means more laughs, more A-list interviews and more attempting to stump Mark.

"We have our former co-host Ryan Seacrest coming with Vanna White next week, we have our Guinness world record breaker week, and we will also do a whole week on body hacking and life hacking," Michael Gelman said.

Gelman, the show's executive producer, has had a front-row seat since day one. He said this season he hopes for high ratings, lots of fun, joy, happiness -- all the good things.

While "Live with Kelly and Mark" kicked off season two, "The View" launched season 28 on Tuesday in a new state-of-the-art studio.

"It's always nervous when you come back because literally every year I ask if I can still do this job -- like you take a break and you forget how to walk," co-host Sarah Haines said.

"This is a place where you can come and say what you think," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. "And as long as that is what the job is, I'm happy to be here."

"It feels like I'm just sitting down talking with my friends...I'm just talking with my friends about issues," co-host Sunny Hostin said.

Meanwhile, Tamron Hall also kicked off her show's sixth season on Tuesday which is all about nurturing each other.

The magnetic host says she has recently learned a lot about it through her son who is now in preschool. She gives him credit for her perspective.

