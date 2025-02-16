Accused trespasser in custody after waving white flag from top of Hollywood sign

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody after causing a disturbance at the Hollywood sign.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video captured the moment the trespasser waved a white flag at the top of one of the sign's giant letters.

The Hollywood sign is restricted property, meaning it is illegal to get close to or touch the sign.

Police eventually brought down the man in handcuffs. It's unclear if he'll face any charges.