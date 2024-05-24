'The Acolyte' takes us on new adventure into the 'Star Wars' universe on Disney+v

HOLLYWOOD -- The "Star Wars" world enters our galaxy again soon with a new series called "The Acolyte." The new series for Disney+ involves an investigation into a shocking crime spree.

"It's a thinker. It's definitely going to make you think about what side is the dark side, what side is the light side and whose side are you really on?" said Manny Jacinto.

"I think it kicks off with a murder mystery conceit," said Leslye Headland. "But I will say that as the show goes on, you will notice that each episode almost has its own genre."

The story here pits a beloved Jedi Master against a warrior from his past. But, as in the custom with "Star Wars," all is not what it seems. Co-star Carrie-Anne Moss loves that she can play a character who is one tough cookie.

"I'm kind of grateful and excited that I can do it. It was exciting to do that and love it and be fierce," said Moss.

"The Acolyte" star Amandla Stenberg is thrilled fans can share in her excitement for the series.

"It's just kind of this surreal moment where I finally get to see what the fans think and I get to watch them experience it and that's the whole point at the end of the day," said Stenberg.

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" debuts June 4th on Disney+.