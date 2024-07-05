Actor Danny Trejo involved in fight at Sunland-Tujunga Fourth of July parade

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Machete" star Danny Trejo was involved in a fight that broke out at the Sunland-Tujunga Independence Day Parade, video shows.

The incident began when someone reportedly threw a water balloon at the vintage convertible Trejo was in.

Footage obtained by Eyewitness News shows the 80-year-old actor confront a man along the route, presumably the person he thought threw the water balloon.

From the video, Trejo appears to throw a punch at the man and the man swings back. The man's punch didn't connect but a scuffle ensues and Trejo falls down.

The man who swung at Trejo then punches another man in the face and knocks him to the ground.

A larger scuffle breaks out, but it was quickly stopped by bystanders as they de-escalated the situation.

At one point during the melee, Trejo is seen grabbing foldable chair and then tossing it.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Trejo's representatives for comment.

Trejo has made a career in Hollywood of playing tough guys and villains. He's perhaps most identified with the character Machete from several Robert Rodriguez films.

In recent years, he's also branched out to the food business.