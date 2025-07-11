Actor Glynn Turman celebrates unveiling of his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Glynn Turman is a celebrated actor. A real-life cowboy. A movie star, a TV star, a Broadway star. He has a 66-year career in show business that's still going strong. And today, his stardom got another beautiful boost. He's now a member of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Many familiar faces came to the ceremony to celebrate actor Turman's honor. Seeing all his friends show up was humbling.

"We've held each other up in difficult times, you know? We've been there for one another, you know? And so, here it shows," said Turman.

"I am just in awe of his continued excellence and his generosity, and his humanity and I couldn't be more proud of my friend," said actress Dawnn Lewis.

"Glynn Turman played my dad in a T.V. movie when I was 12 years old and he has been family ever since," said actress Kim Fields.

Speaking at the ceremony...writer/director Ava DuVernay, who called him an American institution, and former co-star Don Cheadle.

"Be mindful, never meet your heroes unless, of course, somehow, some way, they turn out to be Mr. Glynn Turman!" said Cheadle.

Turman started his career at 12...starring on Broadway with Sidney Poitier in "A Raisin in the Sun." In a way, he is with his friend again thanks to his star.

"Being placed next to my mentor, Sir Sidney Poitier, is the icing on the cake," said Turman.

That cake represents roles over many decades...from "Peyton Place" in the sixties... to "Cooley High" in the seventies... "A Different World" in the eighties... "The Inkwell" in the nineties. There's also "The Wire"... "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"... "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"... and so many more roles in 66 years of acting.

Glynn says the older he gets, the more kindness matters. "A kind word, a kind gesture--and these are times where kindness can go a long way."