Actor Steve Buscemi punched in the face in random attack in New York City

NEW YORK CITY -- Actor Steve Buscemi was punched in the face in a random attack in New York City.

Buscemi was walking in Manhattan this past Wednesday when police say someone slugged him.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," according to a statement Sunday from his publicist. "He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes."

Buscemi went to a hospital for treatment. He was bleeding and had bruising and swelling.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the attack.

Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

