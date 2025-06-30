Acura enters small SUV segment with all-new ADX model

Compact SUVs are hot these days, and Acura is increasing its options, now offering four different SUV models.

Compact SUVs are hot these days, and Acura is increasing its options, now offering four different SUV models.

Compact SUVs are hot these days, and Acura is increasing its options, now offering four different SUV models.

Compact SUVs are hot these days, and Acura is increasing its options, now offering four different SUV models.

These days, an automotive brand just can't seem to have enough SUV models -- the most widely purchased style of vehicle. And Acura has just increased its lineup with the new compact ADX.

"The ADX is positioned alongside the Integra, which is our gateway sport sedan. What Acura engineers did was take the sporty dynamics of the Integra and bring it into the more practical compact SUV form factor that so many buyers are looking for," said Acura spokesperson Jake Berg.

Bringing back the Integra a couple of years ago was a good move for Honda's upscale relative. It's selling well and is a way to bring younger buyers into Acura showrooms. But even younger people often choose SUVs these days over sedans, so the ADX covers the entry level for those, with a starting MSRP of $36,350.

"We expect the ADX to also be one of the top sellers in its segment, given its unique package of technology, styling and value," noted Berg.

It's no secret that the ADX is based on Honda's popular HR-V, but it brings more technology and standard features. For example, you can push a button on the edge of the open hatch, lift out your cargo, and once you step back, the hatch closes automatically -- no remote, no hands, and no need to swing your foot under the bumper.

In today's auto market, the SUV segment dominates, and within the SUV segment, premium SUVs are another strong sub-segment. Acura likes to say that they have that segment covered these days.

The ADX is the compact. The RDX is the next one up on the size scale, and the MDX is the brand's largest conventional SUV. And rounding out the Acura quartet is the ZDX EV, which came out last year.

"We like to say from the Acura ADX to the all-electric ZDX, Acura has SUVs covered from A to Z," Berg said.

Acura is not the largest premium brand in terms of volume, but it tends to know its customer base pretty well. Now, an effort is being made to lure in younger customers looking to step into SUV ownership.