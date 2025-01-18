AFPI-aligned officials fill upper echelon of Trump administration

Since launching in 2021, America First Policy Institute has been known colloquially around Washington, D.C., as Donald Trump's "cabinet in waiting" should the former president return to office. And now, as Trump's second administration takes shape, AFPI seems poised to live up to its reputation.

Financial disclosure forms released over the past week show how people aligned with AFPI and its political arm, America First Works, are flooding into the upper echelons of Trump's new administration.

Several Cabinet-level officials, including the incoming secretaries of education, agriculture, veterans affairs and housing, have worked for AFPI. Trump tapped the group's president, Brooke Rollins, to lead the Department of Agriculture, and the chairwoman of its board, Linda McMahon, to run the Department of Education.

Rollins reported earning more than $1 million from AFPI in 2024, according to financial disclosures, and earned $560,000 the previous year. McMahon has not yet released her financial disclosures.

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department as attorney general, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on Jan. 15, 2025. AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Trump's pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, reported earning $520,000 from the group last year. John Ratcliffe and Kash Patel, Trump's incoming directors of the CIA and FBI, respectively, served as members of the group's American Security Team.

Ratcliffe has reported earning $180,000 from AFPI in financial disclosures.

John Ratcliffe, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of the CIA, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington on Jan. 15, 2025. AP Photo/John McDonnell

Other incoming administration officials aligned with AFPI are Lee Zeldin, selected to run the Environmental Protection Agency; Scott Turner, tapped for secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development; Doug Collins, picked for secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs; and Matthew Whitaker, Trump's choice for U.S. ambassador to NATO.

All told, according to financial records disclosed so far -- and many remain outstanding -- AFPI doled out nearly $2.6 million to incoming Trump administration officials in recent years.

In its first years of operation, AFPI, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, emerged as a fundraising behemoth. According to its most recent tax forms, filed in November, the group raised roughly $30 million in 2023 and spent $23 million of that.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., Pres.-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the EPA, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Texas-based group regularly hosts forums and issues policy directives in line with the first Trump administration's vision on foreign policy, national security, economic policy, justice reform and education. It also reportedly hosted training sessions last year for aspiring public servants in a second Trump administration.

At a women's event hosted by AFPI in April 2024, Rollins revealed that the group has "298 executive orders drafted and ready for day one of the next president."

Here's a partial list of AFPI-affiliated picks and their recent earnings based on disclosure forms:

