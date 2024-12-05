After climbing corporate ladder, Menifee dad goes back to college to graduate with son

David Perez has already risen up the corporate ranks at Taco Bell. But he recently fulfilled a dream, going back to college to earn his degree - at the same time as his son.

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- Graduating college is a major milestone - but for one Menifee family, the celebration was twice as nice after both father and son earned their degrees at the same time.

David Perez and his son Angel flew across the country to walk the stage, earning degrees in business administration and human services at Southern New Hampshire University.

David has already climbed the corporate ladder at one of America's top franchises. But going back to school - and earning his degree at the same time as his son - was a proud moment.

David was born in Mexico and came to the United States at age 2. He then returned to Mexico but came back to the U.S. for high school.

Having forgotten English by that point, he was looking to gain some independence and support his parents, so at age 16 he started working as a cook at KFC.

It was a job that would change his life.

"A part-time job led to my career 10 years later," David Perez said. "With the brand I held different roles, from a cook, service champion, cashier, shift lead, assistant manager, up to restaurant general manager, when I made the decision to transfer to Taco Bell 25 years later."

He's now senior manager of global operating systems at Taco Bell. And he recently took the opportunity to go back to school, a personal goal.

"When I took the first term I questioned myself: Did I make the right decision? But I needed to embrace the opportunity, I needed to have the courage to actually make a change and fulfill my personal goal."

But he wasn't alone. His son Angel also started taking courses at SNHU.

"Every week he would be like OK we got finals next week or this stuff is due this week," Angel recalled. "So it was just interesting talking to my dad about that. Usually you talk to a sibling or another classmate or friend. But talking to your dad was super funny for me."

Father and son graduated in November, traveling across the country to accept their diplomas on stage

The moment was memorable and inspiring for Angel.

"Knowing his story and how he started off at KFC, just a fast food restaurant, which is what I also did, and seeing the opportunities he got and how he built himself up to work at a corporation - that made me realize I guess it is a simple job but there's ways to elevate yourself and just grow."

